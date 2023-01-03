Melania Trump dazzles in £1,800 Dolce & Gabbana dress

Melania and Donald Trump attended a New Year’s Eve event on Saturday, December 31, at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. The couple has hosted New Year’s Eve parties at the property in the past, often inviting familiar figures.

This year, the high-profile figures to attend the event were from the former president’s political orbit, such as Dick Morris, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell.

Mr Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, were at the party too. Ivanka, though, did not appear to be there.

Melania was on her husband’s arm and looked glowing in a sequin dress by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The dress was figure-hugging and featured long sleeves and a round neckline.

READ MORE: Camilla has taken years off with food that makes you ‘look younger’