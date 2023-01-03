Microsoft and FTC legal battle raising concerns for COD future 

Microsoft’s legal team has said that they are unaware of the specifics of when “Call of Duty game” came out.

In December 2022, Federal Trade Commision (FTC) Moved to court against Microsoft, alleging that acquisition of popular gaming company Activision Blizzard will suppress the competition to Microsoft Xbox Consoles.

Microsoft is paying $68.7 billion to Activision Blizzard, and if the deal gets all the green flag then it will turn out to be one of the most costly acquisitions of any gaming company.

Recently, the verge reported that a 37-page response from Microsoft to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint trying to halt the Activision Blizzard purchase was leaked on Twitter by Matt Stoller, author of the book “Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy,”

“Microsoft avers that it lacks knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations concerning industry perceptions of ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Call of Duty’s’ original release date,” the page mentioned.

“Or as to the truth of the allegations concerning ‘Call of Duty’s’ launch and typical release schedule and the resources and budget Activision allocates to Call of Duty, including the number of studios that work on ‘Call of Duty’,” it added.

Microsoft indicated in January of last year that it would pay $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard, and that in exchange it would receive “iconic franchises” like “Call of Duty,” “Warcraft,” and “Candy Crush,” according to the article.

Meanwhile, the FTC sued Microsoft last month for buying Activision Blizzard, the company behind the popular video game “Call of Duty,” for $69 billion.

The largest deal ever in the video game industry, according to the FTC, would allow the tech giant to stifle competition for its Xbox gaming consoles as well as its quickly expanding subscription content and cloud gaming businesses.

The future of “Call of Duty” has raised a lot of concerns, to the point where Xbox CEO Phil Spencer officially reassured the public that the franchise will be playable on PlayStation for as long as PlayStations are manufactured.

In its response to the FTC, Microsoft emphasised its pledge to make Activision’s flagship series available on the Nintendo Switch in order to increase rather than decrease its availability.

Following the acquisition, Nintendo and Microsoft have promised to retain Call of Duty on Nintendo systems for ten years. They have also given Sony a ten-year contract after the latter company had earlier rejected a three-year extension. Sony hasn’t given the 10-year offer a public response.