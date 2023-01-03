Most flattering hairstyles for every face shape

When it comes to choosing a new haircut, considering your face shape is important. After all, you can choose the trendiest hairstyle, but if it doesn’t suit the shape of your face then it won’t be flattering. Whether your face is a rectangle, heart, triangle or diamond, the right cut can frame and balance it, whilst “showcasing your best features” to create a “flattering” look.

The best way to identify what shape face you have is by taking a photo of yourself facing the camera with your hair tied back.

Then trace the outside of your face and see which shape it most closely resembles.

Rectangle

Those with a rectangle face will have a sharp jaw and forehead, so opting for hairstyles that soften these areas without elongating the face is important.

Therefore, avoid long styles, especially long hair that is one length.

Instead, choose a layered cut and style it with a blowdry, waves or curls as these will “add horizontal volume” and “soften any sharp angles”. Layers can also “enhance the cheekbones”.

If you want a fringe to not only add interest but also hide any forehead wrinkles, choose “soft, rounded fringes and curtain bangs over square styles and blunt-cut options”.

