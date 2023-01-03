MW2: Call Of Duty Now Has The Same Problem It Had In The 2000s

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 highlights a recurring issue for the series: over-saturation. When the major FPS franchises were all at their peak in the 2000s, there was a glut of titles set during World War 2. CoD: World at War, Medal of Honor, and Battlefield 1943 flooded the genre with WW2 content that quickly became suffocating for those seeking a larger variety of settings and styles. Now, the inverse is the problem: there are too many modern-day titles. The CoD series has been the main culprit behind this new trend, and MW2 may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Modern Warfare 2 has not received the same love as its predecessor, 2019’s Modern Warfare, or even its 2009 counterpart. One can pin this on the obvious sound-related and server issues, but one would be remiss to not point out the larger CoD trend MW2 is continuing as a reason behind its unfavorable reception. Prior to MW2, the series released Black Ops 4, Mobile, Warzone, and MW1, all of which have modern or near-modern settings. Cold War and Vanguard helped shake things up, but their similarity in design to newer CoD entries divorces them from the WW2 games of the past. Consequently, modern-day FPS titles have run themselves into a rut in which gameplay and design have stagnated.

Call Of Duty’s New Modern-Day Games Lack Character

This stagnation is the crux of Modern Warfare 2’s problem: the modern-day CoD games do not grow upon each other in a meaningful way. Instead, they fine-tune and rehash their predecessors, resulting in the series’ campaigns and multiplayer experiences developing a reliance on old characters and tricks. The added consequence of this issue is that the CoD series’ campaigns have lost their character with its recent entries; by not taking risks, the modern-day games preserve nothing more than a problematic status quo.

Games Like Hell Let Loose Have More Personality

Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign is filled with protagonists committing war crimes, as chronicled by Reddit user Hammer_Of_Discipline, including extortion, unlawful torture, and use of chemical weapons. It would be one thing if MW2 included these atrocities to criticize the violence of war like its predecessors World at War and Black Ops once did, but MW2 mixes war crimes with the nostalgia that comes with reviving fan-favorite characters like Soap and Ghost. In doing so, it validates the characters’ terrible actions by glossing over them with the goodwill older games established. The result of this is that MW2‘s characters feel like hollow, propagandistic shells of actual people.

In comparison, CoD is shown by other FPS games like Hell Let Loose that shooters can have character even without a campaign. Beyond its WW2 setting differentiating it from the glut of modern-day FPSs, Hell Let Loose‘s gameplay is unique. The lack of information the game gives players makes battles feel disorienting and realistic and emphasizes teamwork and communication. The minimal time-to-kill makes playing genuinely terrifying and absurd, which is a much more fitting atmosphere than MW2‘s propagandistic mess.

Call of Duty and MW2‘s problem with modern-day games thus seems to lie not just in their over-saturation but in their direction. Shooters of the war genre will always have to carefully tiptoe around glorifying conflict, and long-running series will always feel tempted to rely on their past successes. But Modern Warfare 2 and the titles that precede it have given into these trends too often.

