It reported that four percent of Covid cases in the week up to December 17 were caused by XBB.1.5.

However, it has not yet been listed as a variant of concern by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In the last update from the UKHSA, Doctor Meera Chand, said: “It is not unexpected to see new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge.

“Neither BQ.1 nor XBB have been designated as variants of concern and UKHSA is monitoring the situation closely, as always.