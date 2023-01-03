Newcastle boss Howe explains Arteta clash and gives transfer

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe explained his touchline spat with Mikel Arteta in the Magpies’ 0-0 draw with Arsenal, and gave a transfer update ahead of a potentially busy January transfer window. A feisty top-of-the-table clash saw both teams come away with a point, though the Gunners felt that they should have been awarded a penalty late in the game that led to the two bosses square up on the side of the pitch.
After the referee denied claims for a spot-kick, Arteta and Howe squared up on the touchline and had to be separated. Howe explained after the game that the two coaches had no ill feelings towards each other.
Arsenal were appealing for handball when Granit Xhaka’s cross hit Jacob Murphy’s arm from close-range, but their appeals were turned down. Earlier in the game, the Gunners felt that they should have had an opportunity to score from the spot when Dan Burn pulled Gabriel’s shirt in the box, but the officials and VAR felt that there was not enough contact to point to the spot.
Howe explained his feelings as Arsenal appealed for a penalty. “Obviously at that stage of the game you’re thinking ‘god no, the lads have given so much’ and that would have been a travesty for us,” he told Sky Sports. “I didn’t think it was a penalty but you just never know. I’m delighted and me and Mikel are fine.”
“I think it was a very, very good defensive display and great mentality from the group. You saw good teamwork and a collective effort. I think Arsenal are very good and pose different problems so we knew defensively we needed to be rock solid.
“I don’t think there were many periods in the game where we were totally OK. We did have our moments – I don’t think we were great on the ball – but we had our moments to potentially nick it on the counter-attack or with a set-piece.
“We settled down after 15-20 minutes and started to play but Arsenal are a top side and we did well in the second half as pressure grew to be resilient. I was a little disappointed we couldn’t pose more of a threat. We could have done a bit better with but the lads gave everything.”
