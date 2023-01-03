NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin

Social media was quickly filled with prayers Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

CINCINNATI — Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.

“Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.

“Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.” — University of Pittsburgh, where Hamlin played his college ball.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was invovled in the play, tweeted.

“No one’s been through this. I’ve never seen anything like it, either.” — Longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman on the ESPN telecast.

“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.” — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J Watt on Twitter.

“Praying hard.. please be okay man.” — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Twitter.

“This is about Damar Hamlin and His Health. I must say this though another aspect of why this game should be postponed is because of the type of focus it takes to play a professional football game is as intense as it gets and I truly don’t believe these men can get that back. IMO.” — Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears on Twitter.

“Offering up prayers and strength for Damar Hamlin of the @BuffaloBills. The game should be postponed immediately.” — former tennis star Billie Jean King on Twitter.

“Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now.” — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Twitter.

“Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar!” — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin…the entire world is lifting this young man up.” — former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Twitter.

“Come on 3” — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.” — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Twitter.

“Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin ” — former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Twitter.