No. 1 Ranked Eastern Florida State Women’s Basketball Drops First

titans head into conference play 16-1 on season

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s basketball team lost for the first time this season, falling to Shelton State on the final day of the Lady Jets Holiday Classic Sunday afternoon in Americus, Georgia.

The No. 1-ranked Titans lost 60-44 and head into conference play 16-1 on the season. The loss snaps a program best 16-game win streak.

Eastern Florida State College trailed by one point after two quarters, but the third quarter saw the Titans score a season-low seven points as they were outscored by 14 in the third quarter.

Leilani Guion had 12 points while L’or Eyeba Mputu had 11 points and six rebounds.

Shelton State improved to 11-3 and has now won 10 in a row.

Eastern Florida State College will travel to Santa Fe College on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for the Central Conference opener.

