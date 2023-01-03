Own an Amazon Kindle? Act now to grab millions of books for just





Got a shiny new Kindle for Christmas? Amazon has the perfect offer to give you some extra things to read on the big screen but you’ll need to be quick. The online retailer has been dishing out full three months of access to Kindle Unlimited for just 99p for a few weeks but this epic discount finally comes to an end on January 5.

As long as you sign up before that date you’ll get to choose from over a million books without paying the usual £7.99 per month subscription fee. If you weren’t already aware, Amazon Kindle Unlimited is a little like a reading version of Netflix or Prime Video. Users simply pay a monthly subscription with e-books then available to digest without the need to buy or rent them. As we mentioned earlier, the 99p deal is for three months which means there’s a total saving of £22.98 to be made. Of course, once the initial deal period ends, you will then be charged the full price. Luckily, there’s no contract to sign so you can leave once the trial has ended or, if you like the service, carry on paying the £7.99 fee. SEE THE KINDLE UNLIMITED DEAL HERE

Even if you don’t own an Amazon Kindle e-reader you will still be able to sign-up for Kindle Unlimited and read Kindle ebooks. That’s thanks to full compatibility with devices via the Kindle app which is available for iPhone, Android and tablets, as well as on laptops and on Amazon’s popular range of Fire tablets. Along with this epic deal on Amazon Kindle Unlimited, there’s also good news for anyone who loves listening to endless playlists. Amazon Music Unlimited is also on offer right now with those signing up getting a full 90 days of access without paying a penny for the privilege. If you weren’t already aware, Amazon Music Unlimited is identical to Spotify and Apple Music with it offering millions of songs that can be streamed to popular devices such as smartphones or Echo speakers. READ MORE: Nokia’s iPad rival is now just £99 but Apple may fight back with biggest-ever upgrade