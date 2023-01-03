Prince Harry has become Meghan Markle’s ‘puppet’ as memoir blasted

Prince Harry is under the spotlight again after preview clips from another high-profile interview aired, with one commentator labelling him “Meghan Markle’s puppet”. It is one of two interviews with Prince Harry to air this weekend ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare. It has been a busy few weeks for the Sussexes who also released a Netflix docuseries last month, raking in 88 million viewing hours in just four days.
But according to Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy analyst and former aide to Margaret Thatcher, Harry’s ongoing media campaign is nothing more than a hit job on the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, discussed his book and his decision to go public with concerns about the Firm in the teaser of his interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes.
Taking to Twitter in response, Mr Gardiner wrote: “Prince Harry is doing all he can to damage the Royal Family and alienate himself from the British people.
“He has reduced himself to little more than Meghan Markle’s puppet.”
In another tweet, the former aide took aim at Harry’s memoir, writing: “Prince Harry’s memoir is set to be a nasty hatchet job attack on his own brother.”
Mr Gardiner also tweeted: “Harry’s stunning decline since joining Meghan Markle’s vicious campaign to destroy the Royal Family has been tragic.”
READ MORE: William and Kate spotted on low-key outing with George, Charlotte and Louis
Despite the blowback, Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, is set to become a bestseller. It is released on January 10.
The autobiography has already spent weeks near the top of the Amazon books sales charts based on advance orders, with the title at No. 5 in the UK listings on Sunday.
The couple signed a $20million, four-book deal with Penguin Random House in 2021 and there has recently been unsubstantiated speculation that a memoir by Meghan might form part of the publication series.
The publication of Spare is being accompanied by two major television interviews of the Prince by ITV’s Tom Bradby and Cooper to be broadcast in the coming days.
DON’T MISS
Explosion destroys home and injures 5 [REPORT]
NFL star in critical condition after collapsing on field [LATEST]
Rotting body found in donation bin [INSIGHT]
Among younger Britons, a majority of those aged between 18 to 24 years old also claim that William and Kate best stand for their values.
According to the poll, 39 percent backed the Prince and Princess of Wales, compared to 13 percent who backed Meghan and Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to face backlash over the release of their Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan”, last month.
The couple made a number of accusations against the Royal Family and Britain.
The most explosive claims relate to racism within the Firm and British media.
Source link