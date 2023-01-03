Prince Harry has become Meghan Markle’s ‘puppet’ as memoir blasted

Prince Harry is under the spotlight again after preview clips from another high-profile interview aired, with one commentator labelling him “Meghan Markle’s puppet”. It is one of two interviews with Prince Harry to air this weekend ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare. It has been a busy few weeks for the Sussexes who also released a Netflix docuseries last month, raking in 88 million viewing hours in just four days.

But according to Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy analyst and former aide to Margaret Thatcher, Harry’s ongoing media campaign is nothing more than a hit job on the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, discussed his book and his decision to go public with concerns about the Firm in the teaser of his interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Taking to Twitter in response, Mr Gardiner wrote: “Prince Harry is doing all he can to damage the Royal Family and alienate himself from the British people.

“He has reduced himself to little more than Meghan Markle’s puppet.”

In another tweet, the former aide took aim at Harry’s memoir, writing: “Prince Harry’s memoir is set to be a nasty hatchet job attack on his own brother.”

Mr Gardiner also tweeted: “Harry’s stunning decline since joining Meghan Markle’s vicious campaign to destroy the Royal Family has been tragic.”

