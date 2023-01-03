Prince Louis plays vital role in ‘humanising’ Royal Family

Mr Myers interjected, and said: “He just absolutely stole the show… humanising the Royal Family at times. And certainly, it’s an age-old institution. It’s very, very difficult sometimes for the royals to feel and appear as a normal family but him messing around, putting his tongue out, poking his hand at his mum while she was frantically trying to get him to behave in front of the cameras, I thought was very, very sweet.

“That aspect of the Royal Family can only be a good thing because sometimes it all seems a bit alien… with the things that are going on in the world and how the Royal Family fits into our day-to-day lives. But I’m sure everybody could sympathise [with Kate] if they’ve ever had a naughty brother or sister, or a troublesome child or niece or nephew.”

As the royals have attempted to modernise, they have made an effort to appear more approachable, stepping away from the idea of a staid institution and leaning towards the image of a real family.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, and the accession of King Charles III, it is understood that there has been a push on the familial aspect of the Windsors, with the new monarch, his Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales undertaking several joint engagements.