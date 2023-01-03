Princess Charlene got married in blue outfit with a hidden

For the intimate moment with close family and friends, Charlene chose an unconventional outfit that included a pale blue strapless top, palazzo pants and a lace-trimmed single-breasted jacket, which she later removed at the Jean Michel Jarre concert that evening.

The outfit broke royal tradition due to its colour, as royal brides almost always wear white or off-white on their big day.

Created in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, the former Olympic swimmer said: “We wanted something to match the colour of my eyes.

“It is my creation and I’m proud of it. It’s feminine and keeps with tradition yet has a little twist that reflects my personal style.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton is called a different name by Queen Letizia of Spain