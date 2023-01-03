Princess Charlene got married in blue outfit with a hidden

For the intimate moment with close family and friends, Charlene chose an unconventional outfit that included a pale blue strapless top, palazzo pants and a lace-trimmed single-breasted jacket, which she later removed at the Jean Michel Jarre concert that evening.
The outfit broke royal tradition due to its colour, as royal brides almost always wear white or off-white on their big day.
Created in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, the former Olympic swimmer said: “We wanted something to match the colour of my eyes.
“It is my creation and I’m proud of it. It’s feminine and keeps with tradition yet has a little twist that reflects my personal style.
READ MORE: Kate Middleton is called a different name by Queen Letizia of Spain
“I thought it was a nice change to go for trousers instead of a skirt, especially since I’m an athlete and have always kept my clothes clean and simple,” the royal told Vogue.
Prince Albert described his and his wife Charlene’s wedding celebrations as a “wonderful journey” at a sparkling gala reception held at the Opera Garnier in Monte Carlo.
The groom praised his bride telling her, “[Marrying you] was the best decision I ever took.”
On Charlene’s second wedding day on July 2, the beautiful bride wore an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make and featured 40,000 Swarovski crystals and 20,000 mother-of-pearl teardrops.
DON’T MISS:
Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony on July 2 in the presence of celebrities and various heads of state.
This included the likes of Prince Albert’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
This ecstatic celebration marked the second day of celebrations for the couple after their civil ceremony the day prior.
Princess Charlene’s iconic blue suit and shoulder-baring gown are two very memorable outfits from her royal wedding with Prince Albert.
READ MORE: Kitty Spencer ‘bans’ scales at home – despite remarkable weight loss
During these poses, Charlene could be seen rocking a sleeveless dress with a sheer neckline and a tiered skirt.
Charlene’s hair remained in its elegant chignon finished with a sparkling accessory, and she added a white clutch bag.
The Princess told Vogue at the time: “The wedding dress is pretty heavy so I wanted to change into something light, soft and easy to move in for the evening.”
Her husband similarly changed out of his all-cream outfit in the evening, opting for black trousers and a cream waistcoat.
Source link