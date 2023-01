She is also an avid gardener, and in the age of the internet, loves to use technology to bond with her family.

A pro iPad user, Camilla revealed: “I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

“She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three’, and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today.’

The Queen Consort revealed that it’s “very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are”.