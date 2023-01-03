Relationship between clinical phenotype and in vitro analysis of

We describe here a group of patients with recurrent nephrolithiasis for whom genetic exploration revealed variants in the SLC34A3 gene that codes for NPT2c protein.

We analyzed the phenotype of these patients through precise renal and mineral metabolism exploration. All patients had low TmP/GFR or TRP, in one patient the decrease in TmP/GFR was fluctuating. Plasma concentrations of PTH were normal except for 3 patients (PTH either low or undetectable) and FGF23 was normal when measured. We expressed in HEK cells 13 of the 19 NPT2c mutants found in our patients. We did not express 6 variants among which 3 cause large intronic deletions very likely promoting splicing alteration. Five of these 6 variants have already been reported: c.846G > A11, c.1093 + 41_1094-15del12, c.560 + 27_561-39del13, c.925 + 20_926-48del14, c.1571_*80del13. Variant c.1717_1732del (p.Asn573Argfs*63) creates a frameshift that markedly modify the protein sequence and to our knowledge has not been reported before.

We studied in vitro phosphate transport capacity of 13 mutants. Four have already been reported in the literature, but only one (p.Ser192Leu) had its function characterized. This mutant was expressed in HEK cells and Xenopus oocytes by Schönauer and coll15. As reported by Schönauer and coll. we found that p.Ser192Leu did not transport phosphate although it was partially addressed at the plasma membrane. Mutants pVal349Ala fs*243, p.Arg485His and p.Ile529Phe have already been observed, however the authors did not perform functional studies13,16. Our data show that phosphate uptake was markedly diminished by mutants pVal349Ala fs*243 and p.Arg485His but was unaltered by mutant p.Ile529Phe.

For all patients we looked for variants in the genes encoding NHERF1 or NPT2a. Indeed, pathogenic variants in these genes can cause urinary phosphate loss and urolithiasis. Three patients had variants in the SLC34A1 gene (#2, #4 and #8) and two had a pathogenic variant in the SLC9A3R1 gene (#4 and #6).

In patient #8, the variant c.644 + 5G > A in SLC34A1 gene that encodes NPT2a is located in the splice donor site of intron 6, in silico analysis predicted that this may affect a splicing site. According to ACMG classification criteria this variant is class 3 (uncertain significance). The consequences on NPT2a protein are unknown and have not been reported so far. However, a similar mutation involving the last nucleotide of the sixth exon of SLC34A1 gene has been reported (c.644 + 1G > A)17,18. This mutation is associated with an idiopathic infantile hypercalcemia phenotype in the homozygous state and with hypercalciuria and nephrocalcinosis in the heterozygous state. Unfortunately, no sample was available to study the consequences of the transcript. Patient #8 also had a variant in the SLC34A3 gene (c.781A > G) that reduces NPT2c-mediated phosphate uptake by only 24% making unlikely that this mutation alone can explain the low TmP/GFR of this patient. Our observations suggest that the low TmPO4/GFR value was probably mainly explained by the NPT2a mutation.

The SLC34A1 variant c.272_292del, identified in patient #2 has already been reported by different authors17,19 with unclear consequences on phosphate transport: phosphate uptake was found either normal17 or decreased19 in cells expressing this mutant. In our study patient #2 who had this variant also presented two variants in the SLC34A3 gene that alter phosphate transport, consequently the contribution of the SLC34A1 variant to the patient phenotype is unlikely.

The SLC34A1 variant c.1416 + 3G > A found in patient #4 has never been reported to our knowledge, however, a similar mutation (c.1416 + 5G > A) has been observed17,20. These mutations modify a splicing site, with predicted deleterious effect on NPT2a function. We cannot analyze the consequences on the transcript of the c.1416 + 3G > A variant. In addition, patient #4 also presented a mutation in NHERF1 gene known to alter phosphate transport control and a mutation in the NPT2c gene that markedly reduces phosphate uptake, which is likely responsible for his phenotype.

Patients #4 and #6 presented the same SLC9A3R1 variant: c.328C > G (p.Leu110Val). This mutant has already been characterized and reported as pathogenic by Karim and coll10.

All NPT2c mutants that were classified 4 or 5 according to the criteria of the ACMG showed a strong decrease in their capacity to transport phosphate. On the other hand, all mutants categorized 2 according to the ACMG criteria showed normal or mild decreases in phosphate uptake. By contrast, our study has enabled the reclassification of some uncertain signification variants (class 3 ACMG). Four NPT2c mutants were categorized ACMG 3: p.Gly81Ser, p.Thr316Met, p.Met403Arg, and p.Leu499Pro. p.Gly81Ser mutant transported phosphate normally. Under our experimental conditions (0.1 mM of phosphate concentration) we would have detected a significant decrease in the affinity of the transporter for phosphate (increase of the Km). Mutants p.Thr316Met (c.947C > T) and p.Met403Arg (c.1208T > G) retained a substantial capacity to transport phosphate. Mutant p.Leu499Pro (c.1496T > C) abolished almost completely phosphate uptake. These data show the importance of functional studies on phosphate uptake to go further with the interpretation of ACGM class 3 variants.

We have analyzed the relationship between the patient’s phenotypes and the mutations identified in SLC34A3 gene.

The SLC34A3 variant c.496G > A, detected in patients #2 (associated in another SLC34A3 heterozygous variant), #3, and #4 (as heterozygous), almost completely abolished phosphate uptake. Patient #4 has in addition a SLC34A1 class 3 variant and a SLC9A3R1 class 4 variant. Patients #3, and #4 are two male subjects who had almost the same age, but Patient #4 presented a slightly more severe phenotype compared to Patient #3 with a shorter height, lower serum phosphate concentration, despite lower serum PTH concentration, and higher urinary calcium excretion. These differences may be accounted for by the mutation of SLC9A3R1 that is known to induce urinary phosphate loss10; the consequences of the mutation in the SLC34A1 gene being less well characterized.

Patient #6 is homozygous for SLC34A3 variant c.575 > T. This variant was also present in patient #5 and #7 associated with a second pathogenic variant of the same gene. Comparison of the phenotype of these 3 patients is made difficult by the differences in age at the time of the diagnosis. Estimated glomerular filtration rate is lower in Patient #6 and urinary calcium excretion higher than in Patients #5 and #7; however we cannot conclude if the association of this homozygous variant with the SLC9A3R1 class 4 variant is responsible for a more severe phenotype.

Three SLC34A3 variants that deeply lessen phosphate transport were found in several unrelated patients (c.496G > A, c.575C > T, c.1453C > T).

Patient #3 was heterozygous for mutation c.496G > A and had no mutations in NPT2a or NHERF1 genes by contrast with patients #2 and #4. Serum phosphate concentration and urinary calcium excretion were almost normal in patient #3. Serum phosphate concentration was higher and urinary calcium excretion was lower than in patient #2 and Patient #4, suggesting a less severe phenotype.

Variant c.575C > T, that completely abolishes phosphate uptake was found in three patients: associated with a second SLC34A3 pathogenic variant (patients #5 and #7), or homozygous (patient #6). In addition, this last patient also harbors a likely pathogenic SLC9A3R1 variant. These observations suggest that when a mutation has been identified in one candidate gene the analysis of other candidate genes is necessary.

Patients #16 and #17 were heterozygous for variant c.1453C > T with no other variants identified suggesting it could explain the diminution of serum phosphate concentration.

Variant c.1208T > G was present in 3 patients: patient #11 was heterozygous, patient #12 was homozygous and patient #13 was likely compound heterozygous. This mutant only slightly decreased NPT2c-mediated phosphate uptake. Surprisingly the phenotype of patients #12 and #13, regarding serum phosphate concentrations and TmPO4/GFR values, was not more severe than that of patient #11. These findings question the responsibility of this variant in the phenotype of these patients and this variant could correspond to a rare polymorphism with no pathological significance. The allelic frequency of this variant has been reported at 6.26–521.

Similarly, patient #9 was heterozygous for a mutation in SLC34A3 gene (c.947C > T) that does not markedly alter NPT2c phosphate transport capacity suggesting that this variant is a polymorphism.

Patients #1 has a SLC34A3 non-pathogenic variant (c.241G > A, normal in vitro phosphate uptake). This variant is probably a polymorphism. This patient harbors another SLC34A3variant previously described by Lorenz-Depiereux and coll11. This mutant, c.846G > A does not modify protein sequence (p.Pro282Pro), but might lead to an aberrant splicing product although this has not been proven by checking mRNA expression. However, the Human Splicing Finders Software22 support the idea that this mutation leads to modified splicing. Two patients harbor two variants (p.Arg485His and p.Ile529Phe): patient #18 is homozygous for these variants and patient #19 is heterozygous. We have detected this same association in additional patients analyzed by next generation sequencing; in these additional cases these two variants are in the same allele. DNA samples of relatives were not available to establish whether these variants are also in cis in patients #18 and #19. We tested each mutation individually; one abolished phosphate transport (p.Arg485His) the other (p.Ile529Phe) did not alter phosphate transport. Although we did not introduce these two mutations in the same cDNA, we can anticipate that the combination of these two mutations on the same DNA strand would result in a decrease in phosphate uptake. Arg485 seems to be a sensitive amino acid for NPT2c phosphate transport capacity, since two mutations replacing this amino acid, identified and studied here, p.Arg485His and p.Arg485Cys, showed severely hampered phosphate uptake.

We speculated that NPT2c mutant protein might interfere with wild type protein resulting in a decrease in phosphate transport. Our experiments did not observe an inhibitory effect of the NPT2c mutants on phosphate uptake mediated by wild type NPT2c or NPT2a.

In our study, the analysis of the relationship between genotype and phenotype of patients was limited by the absence of segregation analysis. This analysis could not be conducted because of the difficulty to obtain genetic samples from relatives.