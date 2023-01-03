Russian mourners vow to ‘crush enemy’ after Ukraine’s Makiivka

Russian mourners have vowed to “crush the enemy together” after Ukraine flattens barracks in Makiivka on New Year’s Eve. Around 200 people laid roses and wreaths in Samara as an Orthodox priest recited a prayer.

Samara, which is Russia’s eighth-largest city, was home to some of the servicemen stationed in Makiivka.

Soldiers also fired a gun salute at the commemoration and some mourners clutched onto flags for Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party, the Guardian has claimed.

Ekaterina Kolotovkina, head of a group of army spouses, said at the ceremony: “It’s very tough, it’s scary. But we cannot be broken. Grief unites.”

Ms Kolotovkina also said she asked her husband, who is a general, to “avenge” the victims.

JUST IN: Germany snubs Poland’s renewed demand for £1.2trillion in World War Two reparations