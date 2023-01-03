Sex/Life season 2 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023

It has been over a year since Sex/Life season 1 premiered on Netflix, but fans will have to keep waiting for Sex/Life season 2.

Based on the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, Sex/Life is a sexy romantic drama starring Sarah Shahi and her real-life boyfriend, Adam Demos. Mike Vogel also stars. Shahi plays a suburban mother who grows bored with her marriage and domestic life, especially when her ex-flame re-enters her life and reminds her of her wild child days.

Since the show premiered almost two years ago, Sex/Life has garnered a lot of attention, and fans have eagerly awaited it to return with new episodes. Unfortunately, viewers will have to keep waiting because we still don’t know when the series is returning.

Sex/Life season 2 release updates

We still don’t have a release date for Sex/Life season 2, but the second season should be arriving sooner rather than later. The show wrapped filming already and reportedly only consists of six episodes for its second season, so it shouldn’t take as long in post-production as it did for season 1. We can anticipate the new season arriving in February or March 2023.

What can we expect from Sex/Life season 2?

Even though we don’t know when Sex/Life is returning, there are some things we already know about the show’s second season. For starters, it will probably be a little shorter than season 1, at six episodes.

We also know what direction the plot is headed. Based on the season 1 finale, Sex/Life season 2 will follow Billie as she tries to juggle an affair with Brad and her crumbling marriage to Cooper. Several new actors have also been added for season 2, including Wallis Day, Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, and Darius Homayoun.

Are you excited for Sex/Life season 2? What do you want to see happen in the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.