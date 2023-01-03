Sharon Osbourne ‘still doesn’t know why’ she passed out

Sharon Osbourne, 70, addressed her medical emergency for the first time as she return to The Talk. Alongside panellist JJ Anisiobi, she explained she passed out but doctors still don’t know what caused her to fall ill before Christmas.

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne explained she has had numerous medical tests to try and work out what happened.

However, doctors have been unable to diagnose exactly what happened.

Despite her health scare, Sharon is pleased to be back in the UK and celebrated a quiet Christmas with her family.

JJ asked: “Can you explain exactly what happened?”

