Sharon Osbourne ‘still doesn’t know why’ she passed out

Sharon Osbourne, 70, addressed her medical emergency for the first time as she return to The Talk. Alongside panellist JJ Anisiobi, she explained she passed out but doctors still don’t know what caused her to fall ill before Christmas.
The wife of Ozzy Osbourne explained she has had numerous medical tests to try and work out what happened.
However, doctors have been unable to diagnose exactly what happened.
Despite her health scare, Sharon is pleased to be back in the UK and celebrated a quiet Christmas with her family.
JJ asked: “Can you explain exactly what happened?”
“I’ve missed you all very, very much, and I know I keep saying I’m coming back, but this time it’s for real!
“I just want to say to you all have the bestest, healthy, happy holidays and a Happy New Year. Love you all.”
Sharon was rushed to hospital for a “medical emergency” in December after filming an episode of Night of Terror with son Jack, 37.
He confirmed on Instagram at the time: “OK here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures.
