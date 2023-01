German qualifier Maximilian Marterer won against Swede qualifier Elias Ymer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night.

Marterer, ranked No 159, will face Serb Laslo Djere next.

Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, hard, USD 713.495, most recent results first):