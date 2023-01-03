Categories
Life Style

The 3 Attachment Styles That Affect Your Communication Skills In

YourTango


Most of the clients I treat come to me because they’re having trouble in their relationships. They’re not happy in their current one, not happy because they can’t find a good one, or not happy because they have a crappy divorce that they can’t make better.

While the circumstances are unique to each person, the foundational issue is always the same: They have problems knowing who to attach to, who to detach from, and how to relate in a healthy manner.

So my job is to teach them how to do this, as well as give relationship advice about how to communicate better with one another.

That starts with a basic understanding of Attachment Theory and the three main attachment styles.

Our early experiences with our caregivers provide a blueprint for our later relationships. When we’re infants, the way our parents attune to us — meet our needs, mirror our feelings, validate our experience — shapes our neural pathways and our ability to regulate our own emotions.

RELATED: 10 Little Communication Tricks That’ll Lead To A Much Deeper Love

The 3 attachment styles that affect your communication skills in relationships:

1. Secure Attachment

If your parents fed you when you were hungry, soothed you when you were upset, smiled when you smiled, and were reliable most of the time, then you learned how to regulate your own nervous system. Meaning, you learned how to cheer yourself up and calm yourself down with relative ease.

You grew up feeling like the world was a safe place, and expected relationships to be a safe harbor. Securely attached children typically turn into adults who have successful relationships — or if those relationships don’t pan out good-enough divorce.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.