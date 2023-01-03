Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd £63m bid, Chelsea £112m deal close,

Chelsea look set to smash the Premier League transfer record as they close in on £112m Enzo Fernandez, who looks set to arrive imminently from Benfica.

The Blues have been locked in negotiations with Benfica over a deal as they seek to structure payments that cover his monumental release clause.

Fernandez was named the Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup in Qatar as he helped Argentina secure the victory.

That has encouraged the Blues to reach deep into their pockets to fend off interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Only final details reportedly remain before Fernandez heads to west London for a medical and with the Blues in desperate need of some fresh blood, his potential arrival will be welcomed by Graham Potter, his team-mates and Chelsea supporters.