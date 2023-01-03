Categories
Celebrities

Wayne’s World’s Tia Carrere shares ageless bikini pic on 56th

Wayne's World's Tia Carrere shares ageless bikini pic on 56th


Tia looked phenomenal as she was seen soaking up the sun in a black, triangle bikini whilst posing on some metal steps as she prepared to take a dip in the sea. 

The General Hospital actress swept her hair back into a ponytail and accessorised with a large pair of dark, purple-tint sunglasses.

The star, who is enjoying a tropical getaway in the Bahamas for the New Year, could also be seen having fun on a paddleboard in the clear ocean water. 

“#Happynewyear #happybirthday to me,” she captioned the photos with a smiley face, before expressing her gratitude towards her pal who had joined her on the luxurious holiday.

“Thank you thank you thank you @spychick and #secretislandlair for an epic start to 2023 and the first day of the rest of my life!” she concluded.

 



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.