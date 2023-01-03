What The Crown got wrong about Queen’s dance

In series two of The Crown, Claire Foy plays a young Queen Elizabeth II, chronicling the early years of the late monarch’s reign. One episode was dedicated to Elizabeth’s trip to Ghana, which was decided upon because the former colony’s new leader, Kwame Nkrumah, seemed to be strengthening his country’s relationship with the Soviet Union.

Queen Elizabeth’s solution to this was to have a dance with the President at a ball in Ghana’s capital, Accra. The foxtrot, specifically.

The Crown depicted the visit, and particularly the dance, as a success. It is suggested that in exchange for a photo with the Queen, the Ghanaian President will “come back to the fold” and distance his country from the Russians.

It appeared, according to The Crown, that the foxtrot changed the course of history: Ghana remained a part of the Commonwealth.

Historian Hugo Vickers, writer of The Crown: Truth & Fiction: An Analysis of the Netflix Series, previously claimed while speaking to Express.co.uk: “She [Queen Elizabeth] went there [Ghana] for very serious reasons.

READ MORE: Kitty Spencer ‘bans’ scales at home – despite remarkable weight loss