What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, January 3, 2022

POLICE RULE INFANT’S DEATH A HOMICIDE

CROWN HEIGHTS – A Crown Heights man arrested on December 21 has been charged with the death of a four-month-old boy who had resided in the same apartment within the 71st Precinct. The infant, since identified as Men’Dece Reuben, had been found unconscious when police responded to a 911 call from their Crown St. apartment around 2:25 a.m. on December 20, and rushed the child to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he died six days later.

The NYPD has now ruled the infant’s death a homicide; 25-year-old Donnie Reuben, whose exact relationship to the child has not been announced, faces several counts of child endangerment.

✰✰✰

NEW LAWS LIMIT TOXIC CHEMICALS IN EVERYDAY ITEMS

STATEWIDE – Several new laws taking effect in the new year aim to protect public health and the environment by reducing exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced on Friday, December 30. As 2023 begins, laws are being implemented that cover 1,4-dioxane, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and other chemicals used in household cleaning, personal care, cosmetics, food packaging and children’s products.

The law covering food packaging prohibits intentionally-added PFAS in paper-based food packaging (made from paper, paperboard or other plant-derived materials) that is intended for direct food contact. Such packaging can no longer be sold in New York effective January 1.

✰✰✰

CITY TECH WILL HOST REYNOSO’S FIRST ‘STATE OF THE BOROUGH’ ADDRESS ON JAN. 10

BOROUGHWIDE – Brooklynites and members of the public are invited to Borough President Antonio Reynoso’s first State of the Borough address since taking office last year, and arguably the first such annual event here in ten years. New York City College of Technology (275 Jay St.) will host the State of the Borough on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:45 p.m., when Borough President Reynoso, the first Latino to hold the position, will give a retrospective on his history-making first year in office and announce what’s next for Brooklyn in the new year.

The NYC Charter, while enumerating the powers and duties of the five borough presidents, does not specifically require an annual State of the Borough address to be held. Apparently, Reynoso’s predecessor, former Borough President (and now Mayor) Eric Adams, chose not to hold them.

✰✰✰

VISITATION ACADEMY STUDENTS PUBLISH ‘TABLET JR.’ EDITION ON HUMANITARIAN OUTREACH

BAY RIDGE – Middle school students at Visitation Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge recently partnered with DeSales Media and the Catholic Telemedia Network to publish the current edition of Tablet Jr. newspaper, a popular insert in The Tablet diocesan newspaper. Titled “Options for the Poor and Vulnerable,” this special edition features news articles by seventh and eighth-grade students regarding local and global humanitarian efforts, including a partnership with The Lifeline Center for Child Development Winter Coat Drive based in Queens Village; it highlights the plight of hunger in Ukraine, showcases student artwork centered around the Christmas season and includes an “Ask Sister Elizabeth” section with questions about helping others.

Diocesan archivist Joseph Coen, C.A. authors the “Diocesan History Corner” about the origins of the Tablet’s “Bright Christmas” fundraising campaign to help parishes bring Christmas joy to their families and children.

✰✰✰

NORWEGIAN CHRISTIAN HOME’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR HONORED AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE YEAR

BENSONHURST – Anthony Restaino, Executive Director of the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center, has been recognized by the American College Of Health Care Administrators with the Administrator of the Year Award. Mr. Restaino has led the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center amid the challenges of the pandemic in the healthcare industry.

The Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center (1250 67th Street, between Borough Park and Bensonhurst) has been serving the Brooklyn community since 1903 and provides several levels of skilled nursing.

✰✰✰

MAN BEATEN BY GROUP OF TEEN MUGGERS

BUSHWICK – On the evening of Nov. 9, a 34-year-old man was violently robbed in Bushwick by a group of four teens, who punched, kicked and stabbed the man before grabbing his cell phone and fleeing. Police have now released a new photo of one of the teens in an effort to identify them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), for Spanish call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782); or, log onto the Crime Stoppers website or Tweet @NYPDTips.

✰✰✰

HOCHUL VETOES MEDICAID COLLECTIONS OVERHAUL

ALBANY – As the year draws to an end, Governor Hochul vetoed a bill that would have reformed the current Medicaid debt collections process, distressing patient advocates, who say the bill would have lifted a punitive debt burden from the shoulders of the poorest New Yorkers. “When the requirement of Medicaid programs to keep people continuously enrolled ends in April, tens of thousands of New Yorkers could lose critical coverage, and this veto was a completely missed opportunity to protect some of our most vulnerable neighbors ahead of that expiration,” said Rebecca Antar Novick, director of the Health Law Unit at the Legal Aid Society, who vowed to continue to work with legislators to fight for the bill in the new year.

In 2020, Kings County had the second-highest proportion of residents on Medicaid in the state at 49 percent, behind only the Bronx, and had the greatest number of residents on Medicaid overall, at more than 1.2 million people.

✰✰✰

POLICE NAB CHRISTMAS DAY SUBWAY BANDIT

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS – The NYPD announced on Thursday that they caught the man who robbed two individuals on the subway on Christmas day. Andres Herrera, 29, of Bath Beach, simulated a firearm under his jacket and demanded money and possessions from two people at the 25th Street subway station before fleeing on an R train.

Herrera was arrested and charged with robbery on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 27.

✰✰✰

DAUGHTER STABS FATHER, SISTER; FAKES BURGLARY TO COVER UP

BENSONHURST – Nikki Secondino, age 22, was arrested on Thursday, December 29, in connection with the stabbings of her father, Carlo Secondino, who passed away from his injuries, and her sister that same day. Police say that the suspect initially told investigators that the three of them were the victims of a burglary, but that this was determined to be false.

Ms. Secondino has been charged with murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, while the community has reacted with shock and sorrow.

✰✰✰

WOMAN GOES MISSING FROM QUEENS HOSPITAL

FLATBUSH – Police are searching for a missing Brooklyn woman last seen leaving Queens Hospital Center after being discharged in the early morning of December 24. The woman, Samantha Primus, 47, is described as 5’3″ and 130 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair; last seen wearing a navy blue coat, pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers; and may be attempting to return to her Flatbush home.

Relatives told the media that Primus has developmental disabilities, is deaf and nonverbal, and may be scared and confused; they have condemned the hospital for allowing her to leave unaided.

✰✰✰

‘RIGHT TO REPAIR’ BILL SIGNED INTO LAW

ALBANY – Gov. Hochul has signed a new piece of legislation granting New Yorkers the so-called “right to repair” their personal electronic devices without having them serviced by a manufacturer. Critics, however, are saying that the bill was made toothless by last-minute amendments that would allow manufacturers to avoid making parts available by bundling them together and to not disclose passwords and passcodes necessary to unlock features –– loopholes that those critics claim won’t mean much but will actually change in terms of consumers being able to independently fix their things.

For now, the Digital Fair Repair Act is considered an important step forward by consumer advocates, and both supporters and detractors agree that it is the broadest law of its sort in the nation.



