Woman, 36, shares unusual bowel cancer signs

The health service urges you to see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.

After the colonoscopy confirmed the daunting condition, Carla had to undergo surgery and chemotherapy.

Once the chemotherapy had finished, she tested positive for Lynch syndrome, which describes a condition that increases the risk of many kinds of cancer.

Carla added: “Since my diagnosis, life has changed in many ways but, for me personally, it has been more so in terms of the mental effects rather than the physical.