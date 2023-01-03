Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Does someone have to die?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, there is certainly a lot to prepare for. Take, for example, potential deaths around just about every corner.

The biggest selling point of the show’s return this summer is the metaphorical blood in the water. You have John and Beth Dutton on one side, and then Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood on the other. Jamie holds enough leverage over his family, thanks to that Train Station reveal, that he becomes really dangerous. John could have him killed; meanwhile, Jamie could do the say thing to his adoptive father.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Now, the big question you have to think about for a moment here is rather simple: Does someone actually have to die in order for the story to progress? We understand that this may be a crazy way to frame things. Yet, this is the situation we actually find ourselves in with the show right now.

Think back for a moment to the events of the season 3 finale, where the lives of multiple Duttons were put in danger and yet, all of them survived. Ironically, it was back when we thought Jamie had put a hit out on his family! That was a great cliffhanger, but it’s also created this feeling that some of these characters are invincible. If John, Jamie, and Beth all survive this situation, we could be in a spot where these life-or-death crises start to mean nothing. After all, why should we be afraid if Taylor Sheridan is just going to make sure that everyone lives?

This is why, in the end, it’s starting to become important that this doesn’t happen. All three of these characters are super-compelling to watch and yet, we’re in a spot where someone may have to go in order for the story to be believable the rest of the way.

Related – Be sure to check out some other updates in regards to Yellowstone, including a few other teases for the future

Do you think that someone has to die on Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 for the story to work?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)



