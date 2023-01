The signature piece – reportedly dubbed the “happy” raincoat – was fashioned out of a tablecloth material.

With the help of Danish fashion designer Jørgen Bender, the statement piece was born.

Royal fans adore Margrethe’s happy, vibrant raincoat and have taken to Instagram to compliment the royal’s taste.

@richmondharmeling stated: “The artist in her really comes out with her colourful clothing choices!”