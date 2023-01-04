Artificial intelligence reaches major milestone ‘for the first

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence is breaking a new frontier, with a company teasing that their robot will be playing an important part in a trial in court.

The AI robot will be the first to advise a defendant in a court of law.

2 The AI will be the first to participate in legal court Credit: Getty

2 The AI was designed by an app made to provide aid to users battling various types of legal proceedings Credit: Getty

The news was shared by the publication New Scientist, which explained that the AI would be in the defendant’s phone.

The robot would listen in on court proceedings and would then advise the defendant through an earpiece.

The AI was developed by a company called DoNotPay, which describes itself as “The World’s First Robot Lawyer.”

The company was founded by Joshua Browder and is described as a chatbot.

It was initially designed to battle parking tickets and now has expanded to provide other services, which vary greatly and explain complicated topics to people that need them.

“The DoNotPay app is the home of the world’s first robot lawyer,” reads the website.

“Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy, and sue anyone at the press of a button.”

The website lists a set of features that the AI is allegedly equipped to handle, including college fee waivers, connecting people with inmates, helping out users with bills and rent, facilitating divorce certificates, and more.

Some of DoNotPay’s biggest features include providing advice that’ll help you avoid paying a parking ticket.

It also advises on more complex stuff, like creating fake phone and credit card numbers in order to help users avoid paying extra fees and filtering out spam.

The app is a subscription service, charging $36 the year.

The first AI court trial will be held in February, with details like specific dates and locations being protected by the app.

While an AI robot lawyer is definitely an experiment and creates a degree of risk for the defendant, it opens some interesting doors for the future of artificial intelligence.