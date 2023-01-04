Australian Open rejects calls to ban top players

T﻿ennis Australia is standing by its position to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year’s Australian Open, despite calls for them to be banned.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, issued a statement calling on TA to follow Wimbledon’s lead and ban Russian and Belarusian players, in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

“I will be seeking a meeting with the chair and CEO of Tennis Australia to put my government’s position and to understand why Tennis Australia has not followed the lead of Wimbledon,” Myroshnychenko said.

“Every missile strike against Ukraine takes place only because Russian citizens are supporting Putin’s regime.

“There is no place for neutrality in the face of genocidal war crimes.”

Some of the sport’s biggest names, including two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, would be affected by a ban.

In a statement to Wide World of Sports, TA condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

“Tennis Australia stands united with the international governing bodies of tennis – the grand slams, the ATP and WTA Tours and the ITF – in its condemnation of Russia’s actions and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” it said.

“The governing bodies of tennis issued a statement in March 2022 expressing shock, distress and sadness, along with a pledge to provide ongoing support for the people of Ukraine.

Russian Daniil Medvedev shows his emotions during the US Open final against Novak Djokovic. (Getty)

“Russia and Belarus were immediately suspended from all tennis team competition and official WTA and ATP Tour events in those countries were cancelled.﻿”

TA noted that ﻿Russian and Belarusian players will need to compete as neutral players in Melbourne.

“Players from Russia and Belarus are only able to compete in international tennis events as individuals – and without flags or country recognition – which will be the case for Australian Open 2023,” it said.

“Tennis Australia is acting in accordance with the position and principles outlined in the statement by the Australian Sports Minister, who previously joined more than 30 counterparts from like-minded nations to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Tennis Australia continues to provide support to Ukraine and its community and players, particularly through the global Tennis Plays for Peace initiative, which includes a charity event prior to the Australian Open.”

Speaking in Adelaide, Medvedev wouldn’t be drawn on the controversy.

“I can just follow the rules as a player; it has always been the same,” Medvedev said.﻿

﻿”When we were banned from Wimbledon, I couldn’t play, so I didn’t play. I’m a tennis player, so all the tournaments I can play all over the world, I’m happy to play.

“I’m happy to show up to play for the fans. That’s the only thing I can do.”

