Avatar 3 will change everything about the Na’vi after Avatar 2





James Cameron’s epic space opera, Avatar: The Way of Water, recently surpassed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, and now he has set his sights on the future of the franchise. Cameron has already announced plans to release an Avatar 3, as well as a fourth and fifth instalment in the series – but they are all going to be drastically different from their predecessors. Cameron has now revealed that Avatar 3 will introduce some conflict within the Na’vi tribes.

Cameron recently appeared on France’s 20 Minutes where he was quizzed over the next step of the story. He announced that the threequel will focus on “different cultures from those I have already shown”. While Avatar introduced the Na’vi that inhabited the endless forests on the planet of Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water showed off the Na’vi that lived under the sea. Going forward, a new kind of Na’vi is going to be introduced that illustrates fire on the planet. Cameron said: “The fire will be represented by the Ash People. I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.”

Cameron revealed that, in Avatar 3, how the Na’vi are viewed will change drastically. This time around, with the Ash People, they will be a more antagonistic force of nature. “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples,” he mused. “In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite.” The 68-year-old director’s comments hint that Jake Sully may be going up against the Na’vi for the first time in the series. What’s more, he noted that new planets will be seen for the first time in the series. This allows for endless new examples of aliens and precious metals joining the fray during the fight for freedom.

Cameron said: “We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.” Variety recently reported Avatar 3’s production had finished, with the movie currently slated to hit cinemas in December 2024. Avatar 5 has also had some details revealed in recent days. Producer Jon Landau spoke candidly about how the series’ story will progress after it leaves Pandora.