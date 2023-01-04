BMW’s new car lets you change its colour with a touch of a button





BMW’s latest idea will mean you never have to decide on the colour of your car again. Yes, instead of spending endless hours choosing the perfect paint job in the showroom, you’ll simply tap a button and watch the exterior switch shades depending on your mood. The German firm has just revealed its latest concept which uses clever panels covered in E-Ink to instantly transform the way things look.

BMW actually first unveiled this idea back in January 2022 but that original vehicle could only manage to swap between different shades of black and white. Now the company has returned with an update that offers 32 different colours all at the touch of a button. This incredible chameleon-style car, called the i Vision Dee, has just been shown to the world for the first time at the CES technology show in Las Vegas and it looks set to offer complete customisation for customers. There are even ideas that, in the future, Artificial Intelligence will see what you are wearing and switch the design to match your outfit. To make this happen, BMW’s team of engineers have covered the body of the i Vision Dee in 240 different segments.

These can each be controlled uniquely with owners even able to make the bodywork fully interactive via fun animations. If you think one single shade is a tad dull, there’s also the option to make all the different panels glow with separate colours. BMW says that this technology allows an almost infinite variety of patterns to be generated and varied within seconds. It’s clever stuff and this is not just some crazy idea as BMW is hoping that it will roll the tone-changing feature to cars across the globe in the coming years. That means it might not be too long until you can wake up in the morning and choose the style of your car to suit your mood and your outfit.