Call of Duty Mobile: How to Get Striker Signature Attachment

Do you want to know how to get the Striker Signature Attachment in Call of Duty Mobile? Call of Duty Mobile is a popular first-person shooter game that offers various weapons, perks, and attachments to customize your loadout. The signature attachment is a Weapon Attachment mechanic in Durty Mobile and allows players to customize their weapons with various attachments to improve performance. The Striker Signature Attachment is the latest in the game. This guide will tell you how to get the Striker Signature Attachment in Call of Duty Mobile.

What is Striker Signature Attachment in Call of Duty Mobile?

The Striker Signature Attachment is a must for those looking to elevate their experience in the game. With it, ADS bullet spread will be increased by 30%, while a whopping 20% bumps up its damage range. The downsides are slight yet noticeable; movement speed is reduced by 2%, and ADS movement speed and time decrease by 15% and 12%, respectively. Players can enjoy spectacular performances with this attachment, though they may have to sacrifice a few things for it during gameplay.

How to Get the Striker Signature Attachment in Call of Duty Mobile?

You must complete missions in seasonal challenges to get the Striker Signature Attachment in Call of Duty Mobile. Here are the steps you need to complete to get the Striker Signature Attachment:

Kill five enemies with any shotgun while Prine. Kill 25 enemies with any shotgun with three attachments. Kill 15 enemies with any shotgun with hip fire. Kill 15 enemies with the Striker shotgun.

Any player knows the appeal of the Striker Signature Attachment. It significantly boosts your game performance when it comes to outmaneuvering enemy forces and protecting your team. As such, it is not easily acquired— requiring hard work and determination to unlock the elusive attachment. However, those who manage to complete all the missions will have their diligence rewarded with this fantastic piece of equipment. With its extra benefits, users can be victorious in their next match. To fulfill all your tasks with dedication and get ready for an upgrade— unlocking the Striker Signature Attachment is well worth it!

So, there you have it! Now you know how to get the Striker Signature Attachment. We hope this guide was helpful and that you can now dominate the competition with your new attachment. Thanks for reading, and happy gaming!

Call of Duty is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

