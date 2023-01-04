Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adds Brand New Multiplayer Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has added a brand new multiplayer mode known as Bounty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the 19th mainline Call of Duty game and is the fifth Modern Warfare game (despite the name suggesting otherwise, it’s part of a rebooted series). Given that information, you may expect Call of Duty to have gotten a bit stale by now, but it’s still a total juggernaut. Although it carries its own baggage, Call of Duty is still going strong. However, it does get hard to innovate when you’re releasing a new game every year, but still the developers try to find ways to shake things up. Whether it be by taking the series to space, adding a big battle royale, or something else entirely, there is an effort being made to keep players engaged.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a pretty familiar game, but Infinity Ward is still adding new modes like Raids and the new Bounty mode in multiplayer to shake it up. The newly introduced Bounty mode is similar to Team Deathmatch, except there’s a twist. The player with the most amount of kills on each team is marked for death and if killed, rewards extra points. In theory, if you’re the team who has killed the high value target enough, it would get you a significant advantage and possibly give you the win. It’s an interesting idea that definitely can change the tides of a match if another team is winning by having more kills as a whole. It also encourages team play as you’ll want to protect your HVT and also work together to get to the enemy team’s HVT.

This week in #MWII: Our Bounty mode is here 🎯 Take down High Value Targets in this new TDM-style mode. This week in #Warzone2: Mini-Royale (Trios)

Battle Royale (Quads, Trios, Duos, Solos)

3rd Person Battle Royale (Duos) — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 4, 2023

It’s unclear if Bounty will be rotated out of the playlists at any point, but it certainly seems like an interesting concept. Perhaps if it’s well-liked, it can catch on like other modes have like Kill Confirmed or Control. Either way, if you’re looking for something new to try, Bounty is worth giving a look.

