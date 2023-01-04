Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Uses Proximity Chat to Trick DMZ

In a fun use of the proximity chat feature, a clever Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has managed to use the chat in order to trick an opposing player into thinking they were reviving a teammate nearby. The smart move is a simple, yet brilliant use of proximity chat as a fighting tactic in a Warzone 2 match.





There have been a variety of different tricks some players have used in order to get an unexpected leg up in an online match. Just a few days ago, Warzone 2‘s proximity chat was used by a streamer as a way to even turn off an opponent’s Xbox in the middle of a game. With some players’ creativity, proximity chat has been shown to be an unexpected and fun tool as a way to gain a match victory.

One of Warzone 2’s most recent players to use proximity chat as a fighting strategy is Reddit user ZappaBeefheart. The gamer posted his impressive clip to the official Warzone subreddit, showing off the sly move. In the brief clip, ZappaBeefheart hides in a corner and plays the game’s revive sound through his headphones, tricking an opposing player into thinking someone is actually being revived close by. The enemy player can be heard saying, “He’s reviving somebody. I can hear him,” before rounding a corner and quickly being eliminated by ZappaBeefheart, making Zappa’s takedown one of the many impressive kills in Warzone 2.

After the first enemy is eliminated, ZappaBeefheart quickly chases another player around the corner and swiftly takes them out as well. The clip is only a very short amount of gameplay footage, but it’s incredibly impressive how well the method works. Although the clip may not be as flashy as some crazy killstreaks witnessed in Warzone 2, the simplicity and finesse of ZappaBeefheart’s takedown are just as impressive, but in a more subdued way. It’s the sheer quickness and efficiency of the takedown that makes the footage so satisfying to watch.

Although Warzone 2 has had a few bumps with glitches along the way since its launch, there has at least been a great amount of gameplay footage that showcases just how creative and witty some players can be when it comes to thinking outside the box so they can come out on top in a match. Whether it’s a flamboyant killstreak or a more subtle elimination like ZappaBeefheart, all give perfect examples of just how fun and electrifying online gaming can be, demonstrating the brain power it can sometimes take in order to gain victory over an opponent.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

