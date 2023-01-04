‘Deeply upset’ Mandela’s granddaughter blasts Meghan and Harry

The 57-year-old added: “I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

“I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.”

Despite her criticism, Ms Mandela said she does “admire” the Duke of Sussex for “having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the Royal Family”.

Speaking of her late grandfather, she added: “Grandad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life.

