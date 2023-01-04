Dubai scraps alcohol tax in ‘very welcome move’

Maritime and Mercantile International (MMI), one of Dubai’s biggest alcohol retailers, posted on Instagram: “Buying your favourite drinks is now easier and cheaper than ever.”

Tourists will find the price of alcohol far less expensive on holidays to Dubai which could boost holiday sales.

Expats outnumber local residents by nine to one in Dubai and the destination is known as the Middle East’s “party capital”.

Non-Muslim residents in Dubai must be at least 21 to drink, transport or store alcohol and will need to have an alcohol licence.

READ MORE: Hotel staff share cleaning warning – ‘aren’t washed’