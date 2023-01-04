Five early symptoms of dementia that can appear in daily life

Dementia doesn’t describe one specific disease but various conditions that have one thing in common – an impaired ability to think and remember certain events. Without a cure, early diagnosis remains the best solution for delaying the progression of the brain condition. Understanding the full scope of various symptoms has proven crucial in this.
You can start forgetting recently learned information, important dates and events.
This might prompt you to ask the same questions over and over again or rely on memory aids.
The non-profit organisation explains you might start taking down notes and set up reminders.
It adds that one “typical” change is forgetting names or appointments but remembering them later.
DON’T MISS
Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
While this isn’t always a sign of Alzheimer’s, some people start having problems with vision.
You may start having trouble reading, judging distances between places or determining colours.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, this may even lead to problems with your balance and driving.
Decreased or poor judgment
Sadly, Alzheimer’s disease can target your decision-making skills, leaving you struggling when dealing with money.
READ MORE: Some herbal teas may ‘switch off’ fat-storing genes and torch belly lipids within ‘weeks’
Changes in mood and personality
Once Alzheimer’s disease starts taking over your brain, your mood and personality can start to change.
The Alzheimer’s Association explains: “They can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful or anxious.
“They may be easily upset at home, with friends or when out of their comfort zone.”
Furthermore, this may cause patients to become irritated when their routine is disrupted.
The non-profit organisation adds: “These are significant health concerns that should be evaluated by a doctor, and it’s important to take action to figure out what’s going on.”
Source link