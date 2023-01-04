Five early symptoms of dementia that can appear in daily life

Dementia doesn’t describe one specific disease but various conditions that have one thing in common – an impaired ability to think and remember certain events. Without a cure, early diagnosis remains the best solution for delaying the progression of the brain condition. Understanding the full scope of various symptoms has proven crucial in this.

You can start forgetting recently learned information, important dates and events.

This might prompt you to ask the same questions over and over again or rely on memory aids.

The non-profit organisation explains you might start taking down notes and set up reminders.

It adds that one “typical” change is forgetting names or appointments but remembering them later.

