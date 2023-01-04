Gary Glitter fears attack by ‘psycho’ if moved from sex offender





Gary Glitter is terrified of being moved to an open prison and being attacked by a “pyscho”. The ex-glam rock star is behind bars at HMP The Verne on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, but could be released within weeks.

A friend of Glitter’s told the Mirror: “He’s a coward. He doesn’t want to move because he knows that there’ll be a target on his back. “He feels safe where he is because it’s a prison for sex offenders. But if he moved he honestly believes some psycho could get to him.” Glitter could have been recategorised and moved a year ago, according to the same publication. A Prison Service spokesperson told the Mirror: “Recategorisation decisions are taken by governors based on thorough risk assessments. We do not comment on individual prisoners.”

The terms of the licence can include staying in an approved premise, obeying a curfew and having GPS tagging, not having unsupervised contact with children and restrictions on internet usage. Victims’ families can also be protected from unwanted contact through exclusion zones being set up. If offenders breach the conditions, the Probation Service can recall them to prison. Glitter found fame in the 1970s as part of the glam rock scene. He scored number one hits with I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours.