Gary Glitter fears attack by ‘psycho’ if moved from sex offender

Gary Glitter is terrified of being moved to an open prison and being attacked by a “pyscho”. The ex-glam rock star is behind bars at HMP The Verne on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, but could be released within weeks.
A friend of Glitter’s told the Mirror: “He’s a coward. He doesn’t want to move because he knows that there’ll be a target on his back.
“He feels safe where he is because it’s a prison for sex offenders. But if he moved he honestly believes some psycho could get to him.”
Glitter could have been recategorised and moved a year ago, according to the same publication.
A Prison Service spokesperson told the Mirror: “Recategorisation decisions are taken by governors based on thorough risk assessments. We do not comment on individual prisoners.”
The terms of the licence can include staying in an approved premise, obeying a curfew and having GPS tagging, not having unsupervised contact with children and restrictions on internet usage.
Victims’ families can also be protected from unwanted contact through exclusion zones being set up.
If offenders breach the conditions, the Probation Service can recall them to prison.
Glitter found fame in the 1970s as part of the glam rock scene. He scored number one hits with I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours.
He suffered an almighty fall from grace in 1999 when he admitted possessing child pornography images. He was sentenced to four months in jail.
In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia over unspecified allegations and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam.
One of his victims, known only as Ms D, was 10 when Glitter repeatedly abused her in 2005 at his villa in the south east Asian country.
Now 27, she vowed to sue him for compensation, adding: “I live with what that man did to me every day of my life.”
