Categories Sports Gary Neville explains advantage Man Utd have in title race vs Post author By Jack McEachen Post date January 4, 2023 No Comments on Gary Neville explains advantage Man Utd have in title race vs Manchester United are just nine points behind Arsenal after defeating Bournemouth. Source link Tags advantage, explains, Gary, man., Neville, race, title, Utd' ← Mark Webster: Michael Smith is ‘not going to stop’ after taking → Jeremy Renner breaks silence with bruised selfie from hospital Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.