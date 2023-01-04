Golden Apple: Vincent Carone — McDowell High School

A McDowell High School graduate returned to his alma mater three years ago, and now he’s being recognized as a Golden Apple Award winning teacher.

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Vince Carone is a teacher and a coach. He returned to his alma mater after college, following a family tradition.

“My mom was a teacher, it seemed like it was very fulfilling for her, she seems like she had a mission, something she could accomplish every day, and she felt like she made a difference and that’s kind of a goal I have for myself, is try to make an impact on others. Its rewarding and that’s the most important thing for me,” said Vincent Carone, Golden Apple winner.

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner teaches social studies, but there’s so much more he wants his students to learn here.

“A lot of the students I have might have a lot of stuff going on and I might not know about it, but you can tell when they walk in if they’re having a good day or a bad day, and ultimately, I feel although I like social studies, but I think it’s important for them to learn that’s not the most important thing that day. The most important thing is to make sure they feel welcome, make sure they feel appreciated and seen, so we can help them feel loved. Because if you aren’t loved at home, you can be loved here and that’s the goal,” Carone went on to say.

It’s clear this third year teacher is meeting those goals, making a difference every day.

“He’s always invested in the students and he’s just a really nice guy. Some teachers can be kind of rough and gruff, but Mr. Carone, he’s always been there, he’s always a nice guy, he always makes your day better and you’re always excited to go see him,” said Gem Rice, student nominator.

“He’s definitely a change agent. For sure. And I think he’s developing an awareness that is going to enable these young people, as they move forward, to be informed and be better decision makers,” said Dr. Mary Jo Melvin of Penn West University.

Congratulations Vince Carone, this week’s Jet 24 Penn West University Golden Apple Award winner.