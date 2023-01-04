HARMAN Unveils Intelligent Healthcare Platform at HARMAN EXPLORE,

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2023–-HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today unveiled the Intelligent Healthcare Platform, a new comprehensive digital health platform designed to help healthcare and life sciences enterprises in their journey towards personalized customer centric services. This latest innovation, from HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit, will be on display during CES at the HARMAN EXPLORE Showcase at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas this week.

Today, as digital information and the patient data ecosystem expands rapidly, healthcare and life sciences data systems are largely fragmented, complex, and highly regulated – making delivering exceptional patient care challenging and costly. HARMAN’s Intelligent Healthcare Platform seamlessly transforms data, analytics, intelligence, and governance functions in a secure, cost effective, and privacy-preserving process. HARMAN’s Intelligent Healthcare Platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning modules to offer improved customer experience and engagement through predictive analytics and actionable insights on data harnessed from disparate sources.

“As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the need for intelligent and innovative solutions has never been greater. At HARMAN, we are addressing this need by developing a state-of-the-art healthcare platform that utilizes the latest advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Our platform is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of medical diagnoses, enabling healthcare providers to deliver the best possible care to their patients. By leveraging the power of AI, we are able to provide a solution that will help to revolutionize the way that healthcare is delivered, ultimately improving outcomes for patients and providers alike,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN.

The platform is designed to be future-proof and is capable of meeting current demands – while evolving to meet new digital experiences in the future. Compliance, privacy, and safety are top of mind as the Platform features robust data governance and controls to manage information, confidentiality, integrity, privacy and more. Lastly, the Intelligent Healthcare Platform is built for agility. Agile and flexible operations are embedded through simplified processes, improved collaboration, faster decisions from unstructured data and Automation of IT architectures.

The HARMAN Intelligent Healthcare Platform is a patent-pending solution comprising of four key components-

The Intelligence Machine , comprising of Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms and models which power use cases such as Hospital Readmission Prediction, Remote Patient Care, Patient Attrition Prediction, Video Patient Monitoring, Unstructured Document Processing, Insurance Claims Analytics, Demand Forecasting and Device Management.

, comprising of Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms and models which power use cases such as Hospital Readmission Prediction, Remote Patient Care, Patient Attrition Prediction, Video Patient Monitoring, Unstructured Document Processing, Insurance Claims Analytics, Demand Forecasting and Device Management. The Data Machine is a scalable, reliable, and comprehensive engine to ingest and processes batch or stream data and securely store data from various sources.

is a scalable, reliable, and comprehensive engine to ingest and processes batch or stream data and securely store data from various sources. The Analytics & Visualization Machine stores various data types at scale and helps run exploratory and predictive analytics and visualizations to generate actionable insights.

stores various data types at scale and helps run exploratory and predictive analytics and visualizations to generate actionable insights. The Governance Machine provides access to HIPAA eligible services and compliance standards such as GDPR, HITRUST, ENS High, HDS, and C5.

By taking a thoughtful, user-driven approach to managing data and information, HARMAN’s Intelligent Healthcare Platform is empowering providers to enhance the patient experience and deliver greater, more secured care across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information on HARMAN DTS and HARMAN Intelligent Healthcare Platform, visit https://services.harman.com/industries/healthcare.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.