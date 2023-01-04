HMRC expected to get ‘much tougher’ on tax bills in 2023

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will be collecting income tax as usual this month through the Self Assessment system. The key deadline for Britons to bear in mind is January 31, 2023 – as 2021/22 taxes must be filed by this date.

A failure to do so could mean taxpayers suffer a potentially hefty penalty, which could compound an already sizeable tax bill.

Accountancy firm BDO has warned Britons not to “bank on too much goodwill” from HMRC when it comes to deadlines.

Dawn Register, head of tax dispute resolution at BDO said: “The number of people filing their tax returns over the Christmas period was down almost 30 percent versus last year.

“HMRC’s warning that there are 5.7 million people still yet to file their returns should be a wake-up call to many that they need to take prompt action.”

