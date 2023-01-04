Is Web3 Still Trending?; Polkadot’s Bold Statement

With the industry in a definitive crypto winter (for more on the 2022 chaos, read Akash’s retelling in last week’s newsletter), one notable casualty has been the term Web3 itself. The buzzword, which refers to the vision of a third generation, decentralized internet, had spread like wildfire and came to serve as shorthand for describing everything tied to crypto, blockchains, non-fungible tokens and more.

Our first chart shows the popularity of the term from Google web searches since Jan. 1, 2021. The scores range from 0-100, with 0 meaning there was not enough data for the phrase and 100 denoting its peak popularity via Google web search.