Jamie Fraser might be able to time travel in Outlander after all

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Outlander series and novels by Diana Gabaldon

Can Jamie Fraser time travel in Outlander?

The teaser has understandably got fans discussing Jamie’s own time travelling abilities and if he too can venture to different time periods.

Sadly, Jamie can’t travel through the stones because it’s not a power he inherited unlike Claire who seems to have the skill within her DNA.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon has stated many times Jamie cannot time travel and if he could, it would render the story redundant given the Highlander could have escaped with his true love to the future.

She previously told one fan, who hoped for Jamie to time travel in the 10th and final novel: “Sorry, not happening.”