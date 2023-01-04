Jeremy Renner breaks silence after ‘helping someone before

Sherif Balaam also said it had been a “tragic accident” and that his office had taken possession of the plough in order to rule out mechanical failure, which he said was a “normal part of any major investigation”.

Samantha Mast, a representative for the actor, said in a statement that the actor is currently in “critical but stable condition”.

She said: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”