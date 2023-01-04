“Just Google Dolly Parton Glove Hands” – People Are Just Now

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Dolly was asked about her tendency to wear longer sleeves often, and in responding she confirmed that she has tattoos to cover up scars. “I have a tendency to have keloid scar tissue, and I have a tendency where if I have any kind of scars anywhere then they kind of have a purple tinge that I can never get rid of. So mine [tattoos] are all pastels and they’re meant to cover some scars. I’m not trying to make some big, bold statement,” she told Vanity Fair.