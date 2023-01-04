Kate has been ‘huge support to William’ after fallout with Harry





Kate has been described as being a “huge support” to her husband Prince William following a “challenging” couple of years since Megxit. 2023 has only just begun and the ongoing storm around Harry and Meghan’s departure continues unabated. While being played on the most public of platforms, the fracas has nonetheless had private consequences. One royal author has revealed how Kate has been supporting the heir to the throne.

Katie Nicholl told OK! of the crucial role Kate has been playing. She said: “The last couple of years have been challenging. “We’ve had the brothers falling out and Megxit and I think it has been difficult for William.” She added: “He’s lost his support act in Harry, but he really recognises that he has an invaluable support act in Kate. “I think they are equally proud of each other, but they’ve really needed to be there for each other over these last couple of years and I think Kate has been a huge support at a time when he really needed it.”

Ms Nicholl then went into detail about why Kate has been so successful as a royal, explaining it came down to her both supporting William and being a hands-on mother to their children George, Charlotte, and Louis. The royal author said: “She hasn’t been afraid to show us that image of herself as a royal mother. “What I think is her great success is being there as a future Queen Consort, supporting William and being a hands-on mum and managing to juggle all these roles.” Nicholl’s comments came after Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, commented on claims made about Kate by Harry and Meghan. READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘chose to leave in huff’