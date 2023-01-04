Kate’s most expensive gown cost £7,300 – but it wasn’t the gold

Kate Middleton, 40, is one of the biggest style icons in the world, let alone in the Royal Family. While Kate has bought us many iconic and unforgettable looks, one of them has an incredibly large price tag.
While the Princess of Wales has pledged her normality several times by staying loyal to many high street chains, she is well-known for having her favourite designers.
One of Kate’s top choices is Alexander McQueen and she has been pictured wearing his designs on numerous occasions.
These occasions include Prince Louis’s christening, the Earthshot Prize in 2021 and even her famous wedding dress.
The Princess has chosen her outfits from the late designer’s collection time and time again.
What was her most expensive dress worn to an engagement?
The Princess’ most expensive dress, not including her wedding dress, cost £7,300, and she has only worn it twice in public.
It was designed by Alexander McQueen and Kate has recycled it several times.
The Princess first wore this jaw-dropping tiered black and green floral gown to the BAFTA Awards in 2017.
She completed the look with a sleek up-do and carried an Alexander McQueen clutch bag.
Known for recycling her outfits, she was then pictured wearing the dress again at the Portrait Gala in 2019.
It was slightly reworked this time with sleeves that covered her shoulders, rather than the thinner straps.
The dress cost an eye-watering £7,304. This is one of the looks that added to the Princess’ reputation as one of the best-dressed royals.
This dress at first glance, although beautiful, does not look like it would cost over £7,000.
“The dress was retailed at £4,000 and many fashion critics regard it as one of her best looks to date (and Pinterest users agree).”
Bethan Holt, the fashion journalist praised Kate’s dress sense and explained why everything she wears sells out in minutes.
She told Harper’s Bazaar.: “The sad truth of the world is, if she’s visiting a charity and she’s wearing a brand-new dress that’s really pretty, that picture will fly around the world, and lots more people will know about the charity.
“That’s just how the world works. She understands that and has grasped onto it.”
