Kelly Osbourne fumes as mum Sharon unveils newborn son’s name

Sharon replied: “I wish I could but I can’t. It was the weirdest thing – I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I felt…”

JJ then asked the TV host to clarify what she meant by “passed out”, and she continued: “Yeah, for 20 minutes. I was in the hospital.

“I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why.”

Sharon then reaffirmed that the doctors are still unsure as to why she passed out, with her son Jack sharing updates while his mother was in the hospital recovering.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: “OK here is what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha.

“Now that we have made that clear… She had been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home.” (sic)