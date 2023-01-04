King Charles values the ‘importance’ of ‘all’ religions





King Charles “truly sees the importance, value and relevance of all religions” according to a royal expert. In his first Christmas speech as monarch King Charles recognised other faiths highlighting the role that religious communities were playing in helping people in financial difficulties.

He also added that other religions like Christians believed in the “power of light overcoming darkness”. Speaking to OK!, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond said that in preparation for his coronation on May 6 the King had been working hard to ensure the ceremony would be more inclusive and less traditional. She said: “When we saw him make his first speech as King, we saw that change in tone – being King is his solemn duty. “He clearly felt the weight of the job on his shoulders and that will be apparent in the coronation.

"It will be a mixture of a little less of the stiff, ancient formality, but it will retain the basic structure of something extremely important happening. "He is apparently not being allowed to change the coronation oath to 'defender of faith'. "As the figurehead of the Church of England, he has to be 'defender of the faith'. "That's a shame, but Charles always shows by his actions that he is quite a spiritual person and also, a highly inclusive spiritual person, witnessed by all the visits he makes to mosques and temples and people of other religions.