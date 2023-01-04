Live updates: Florida 40 Texas A&M 48; 11:44 2H

SECOND HALF

– During the under-12 timeout, Trey Bonham heads to the locker room to get checked out by trainer Duke Werner.

– A putback slam off a miss in transition gives the Aggies a nine-point advantage after the Gators just tied the game.

– The game is tied once again as Bonham answers the Aggies’ three-point make with one of his own after the Gators get out in transition.

– Bonham takes his man off the dribble, gets into the paint and finishes with one hand to cut TAMU’s advantage to a point. After a stop on the other end, Castleton draws a foul and will head to the line with a chance to give the Gators their first lead since before regulation, but he splits the pair, tying the game.

– Now Will Richard hits a three-pointer from the corner to make it a one-possession game. An 8-0 run by the Gators in 1:32 after halftime.

– Gators open the second half with a quick five points. Bonham finishes a two-on-one at the rim followed by a three-pointer from the corner by Kyle Lofton. Aggies’ lead has been trimmed to 34-28.

FIRST HALF

– Bonham draws the foul, but it’s just the fourth personal foul for the Aggies this half. The Gators turn it over after possession resumes.

– Gators are out of sorts on the offensive end Out of the timeout, Florida converts on consecutive possessions for the first time tonight. After Trey Bonham hits a three-pointer, Castleton’s whistled for a technical foul for jarring with the Aggies’ bench. Less than a minute later, Castleton picks up his second personal foul.

– Castleton is doubled again on the block, and he pivots to find a cutting Myreon Jones wide-open at the rim. Impressive passing by Florida’s fifth-year forward.

– Alex Fudge is hit with a Flagrant 1 foul. The Aggies split the free throws and retain possession under the rim, but a travel call wipes out a chance to make it a three-point play. Florida can’t convert on the other end, however.

– Castleton finishes through the double-team for UF’s second basket of the night, though the Aggies still lead, 10-6, through the first 6:10.

– Florida’s first three-point attempt won’t fall, but Trey Bonham converts from outside on the ensuing possession for UF’s first successful field goal. Gators had hit just five of their previous 42 three-point attempts before Bonham’s make.

PREGAME

– Florida gets a technical free throw due to the delay of game on the Aggies. Will Richard sinks it before tip-off.

– 10 minutes prior to tip-off, Florida announces the game’s commencement has been slightly delayed. A source tells Swamp247 the Aggies left their jerseys at the hotel.

– Florida’s starting line-up against the Aggies: Kyle Lofton, Trey Bonham, Will Richard, Alex Fudge and Colin Castleton.

– Read Jacob Rudner’s scouting preview of Texas A&M.

NOTES

– Florida and Texas A&M collide for the first of two games in a 15-day span, with the Gators making their SEC home debut under Todd Golden and the Aggies opening their SEC slate. The teams had one common opponent in nonconference action, both knocking off Oregon State.

– UF and TAMU are uncommon home-and-home partners, paired up for just the second time. The teams previously split a series in the 2014-15 season, with the home team winning each meeting.

– Colin Castleton leads UF in scoring (15.0), rebounding (7.6), blocked shots (34), free throws made (48) and co-leads the team with 15 steals (tied with Trey Bonham). Kyle Lofton has a team-leading 41 assists, and Kowacie Reeves’ 20 3-point field goals are UF’s most.

– As a team, the Gators’ 5.9 blocked shots per game are tied for eighth in the nation (Illinois). Castleton’s 2.62 swats per game rate 11th in the nation.

– Florida’s nonconference schedule and overall schedule both rank second-toughest in the SEC (Alabama). All six of UF’s losses are to top-45 NET teams, four of those to top-21 teams.

– Kowacie Reeves exploded for 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting vs. Ohio, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, to lead the Gators’ rout in Tampa. Reeves also came back from the holiday break strong, leading UF with 15 points at Auburn.

– Alex Fudge had a four-game stretch from Nov. 30-Dec. 14 when he averaged 13.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds, shooting 18-for-32 (.563) from the field, 3-for-6 from 3-point range, and hitting 14 of 15 free throw attempts (.933). Fudge had a pair of double-doubles over that span, posting 16 and 10 vs. FAMU and 13 and 10 vs. Ohio.

– Florida posted a pair of wins vs. in-state foes (FAMU, Stetson) that saw five Gators score in double figures in both games, led by Trey Bonham’s 23 points vs. Florida A&M and Will Richard’s 14 against Stetson.

– Through Will Richard’s first seven appearances of the season, he displayed impressive efficiency scoring 13+ points six times while shooting .607 from the field, .586 from 3-point range and .947 from the free throw line.

– Riley Kugel made his first career start vs. Florida A&M, marking six straight seasons and 15 of the last 16 in which a freshman started at least one game for UF (every season since 2007-08 except 2016-17).

– Colin Castleton’s double-double vs. Xavier (11 points, 10 rebounds) marked his 15th as a Gator, tying him with Joakim Noah and Chandler Parsons for fifth-most by a Gator since the 1996-97 season.

– UF’s 19-point rally at Florida State marked the fourth-largest in team history and the largest on the road since a 22-point comeback at South Carolina on Feb. 24, 1993. Castleton scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

– Colin Castleton opened the season on fire and posted back-to-back 30-point outings, notching a career-best 33 vs. Kennesaw State and 30 vs. FAU.

– Castleton became the first Gator with a 30-point double-double since Joakim Noah (37/11 vs. Georgia, 3/1/06) and the only SEC player since the 1996-97 season with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in a game, a stat line he accomplished vs. FAU.

– Golden compiled a 57-36 record over three seasons at San Francisco and led the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and their first at-large selection since 1982.